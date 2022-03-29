Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene has been in great form this season for club and country, and Republic of Ireland teammate John Egan has heaped praise on the 24-year-old.

Rotherham United signed Ogbene at the start of the 2019/20 season from Brentford on a very cheap deal.

Ever since, the winger, who plays wing-back for the Millers, has been a top player for his side. Mainly, his performances have come in League One due to picking up a serious injury during last season.

This season, he has scored three goals while assisting four in the third tier.

Ogbene received his first international call-up to the Ireland squad during the summer and became the first African-born player to represent the Greens.

In six appearances, the 24-year-old has netted three goals – the same amount as his total for his club this season, but, he does play in a more advanced role for his country.

Ogbene scored again over the weekend with a moment of magic against Belgium – the world’s number one ranked national team:

"It's an absolute piece of MAGIC from Ogbene!" 😍✨ Chiedozie Ogbene equalises for Ireland against Belgium… what a GOAL!! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/KBhRxF61lW — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 26, 2022

Following the goal over the weekend, Ireland teammate Egan assessed Ogbene’s recent performances and his journey so far:

“Everybody’s route is different and no two routes are the same,” he said to the Irish Independent.

“There are a lot of factors to harp on about. From Chieo’s (Ogbene’s) point of view, if you look at his route, he worked really hard and never stopped believing in himself and that’s what you have to do.

“We were actually at Brentford together, I was at Brentford when he signed so I already knew what Chieo was about when he came into the squad. He has been a breath of fresh air, on and off the pitch, he’s a special person, really humble and hard-working.

“He came in, got his chance, grabbed it with both hands and it’s fair to say his performances have been unbelievable since he’s come into the team. Another goal on Saturday will only do him the world of good, for his confidence, he is a real top man and has shown everybody what a top player he is.

“He obviously didn’t break through like he wanted to at Brentford but, as a footballer, sometimes you need a chance to play games and he went to Rotherham and played loads of games and managed to get into the Ireland squad. Everybody can see how well he’s doing here. He has improved loads but he was always destined to go on and do well.

“Hopefully he keeps going in the right direction and keeps his confidence up and continues to play really well for us.”

Clubs to chase Ogbene?

Ogbene’s contract is due to expire at the end of the current season, but, the Millers have the option to extend it by a further year, which they will surely do.

Recent performances will no doubt attract interest from other clubs, mainly the Championship, but whether Rotherham United can hold on to their star man is unknown.

If they gain promotion to the Championship, it would be easier for the Yorkshire club to keep hold of Ogbene, but if he keeps performing on the international stage as well as at club level, it will prove difficult for him to remain at the club.