Hartlepool United are back in action at home to Mansfield Town this evening.

Hartlepool United don’t have much to play for between now and the end of the season.

They lost 2-0 away to promotion chasing Northampton Town over the weekend.

The Pools are currently sat in 13th place in the League Two table with eight matches left to play.

Hartlepool United team news

As per a report by the Hartlepool Mail, Newcastle United loan man Joe White is in contention to make his return to the squad as he fights back from an ankle injury and illness.

Goalkeeper Ben Killip missed the last game with illness and his side will see how he is for this one. Huddersfield Town loan man Nicholas Bilokapic slotted in for him against Northampton Town.

Attacker Jordan Cook is out for the rest of the campaign with a thigh injury.

Predicted XI

Bilokapic

Byrne

Liddle

Odusina

Sterry

Featherstone

Morris

Ferguson

Molyneux

Bogle

Crawford

Hartlepool United have a decent first season back in the Football League following their promotion from the National League last term.

It hasn’t been easy at times and they went through a bit of a blip following Dave Challinor’s departure to Stockport County.

However, Graeme Lee has steadied the ship over recent months and will be looking forward to his first full campaign at the helm.

Mansfield Town make the trip up north in good spirits and will be tough opponents for the Pools, with former striker Rhys Oates making his return to the Suits Direct Stadium.