Bradford City boss Mark Hughes says he met with Stefan Rupp for the first time late last week.

Bradford City’s new manager had a “good meeting” with the owner.

Hughes, 58, was chosen as the man to replace Derek Adams last month.

He since taken charge of six games and has won two, drawn one and lost three so far.

Hughes has revealed his first encounter with Rupp, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus:

“We were training here on Friday and he was in the stadium so I had a good 20 minutes’ chat about how I’ve found it and what we want to do. That was encouraging.

“It was the first time I’d met him face-to-face so it was a good meeting.”

Bradford City situation

Bradford City don’t have anything to play for now and will be keeping a tentative eye on the summer as they look ahead to Hughes’ first full season at the club.

The Bantams are currently sat in 14th place in the League Two table with seven games left of the campaign to play.

They had hopes of making a push for promotion this term but the wheels fell off under Adams and their new boss has been left to pick up the pieces.

Hughes is yet to win at Valley Parade in the four games he has had there so far but has picked up impressive away wins at table toppers Forest Green Rovers and Hartlepool United.

It is too early to judge him as it isn’t his team and he is managing at this for the first time in his career. The fact he has spoken with Rupp is a positive thing and will give him more clarity in regards to future plans.

Next up for Bradford City is a trip to promotion chasing Bristol Rovers on Saturday, followed by another away game at Northampton Town next weekend.