Birmingham City’s loan manager Martin O’Connor says they are keen to get some players out on loan to clubs in Leagues One and Two this summer.

Birmingham City want their youngster to get some exposure to senior football in the Football League next season.

The Blues want players in their ranks to get regular first-team football under their belts at a decent level.

O’Connor has said that individuals in their U23s are attracting a “lot of interest”.

He has said, as per a report by Birmingham Live:

“There is a lot of interest in our players in the 23s from non league clubs and hopefully in the summer we will see a lot of our players go out to League clubs because I think that’s what they need – exposure to Leagues One and Two.

“We have got some players, if we nurture them properly, look after them and develop them we have got a chance with some of the boys coming through, I have got to be honest.”

Birmingham City’s current loan situation

Birmingham City utilised the loan market in this campaign to send Jonathan Leko to Charlton Athletic, Sam Cosgrove to AFC Wimbledon, Ryan Stirk to Mansfield Town, Odin Bailey to Livingston, Mitchell Roberts to Carlisle United and Josh Andrews to Rochdale.

They are all due to return to the Blues this summer and they have a decision on all of their futures ahead of next term.

Lee Bowyer’s side are currently sat in 19th place in the Championship table but are a comfortable 14 points above the relegation zone.

They only need a couple more wins to ensure their survival now and are back in action on Sunday against rivals West Bromwich Albion, followed by an away trip to Nottingham Forest next weekend.

The Blues have seven matches left to play and will be keeping a tentative eye on the summer now as they look to improve their squad after another frustrating year in the second tier for the Midlands club.