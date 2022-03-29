Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has backed Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer to play in the Premier League, after his impressive start to life on loan at Deepdale.

Archer, 20, joined Preston North End on loan from Aston Villa back in January. Since, the attacker has scored five goals in 12 league outings for the Lilywhites, helping the club up into 14th place of the Championship table.

And speaking in a recent fans’ forum, Lowe has heaped praise on Archer, who he backs to eventually play in the Premier League.

He said:

“I’m happy to bring the kids through as long as they’re good enough. Cameron Archer is good enough for the Championship, he’ll play in the Premier League. We are looking for any talent that can help Preston North End get better.”

Archer has helped Lowe turn Preston’s season around, with the club sat in 14th place of the Championship table and still technically in with a chance of securing a top-six finish this season.