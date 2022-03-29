Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe says the club are ‘in talks’ with Liverpool regarding another loan deal for defender Sepp van den Berg.

Van den Berg, 20, has been on loan with Preston North End since January of last year. The Dutch centre-back impressed in his initial half-season with the Lilywhites before joining for the full campaign this time round, where he’s since featured 37 times in the Championship.

The Liverpool man will return to his parent club in the summer and speaking ahead of that, Lowe said in a recent fans’ forum that Preston are hoping to seal another loan move for van den Berg, saying:

“We’re in talks with Liverpool but it’ll be down to Sepp and what he wants to do. I think he’ll want to find a suitable, permanent home, but I would’ve thought if he was at Liverpool next season and looking to go on loan, we’ll be in a good position.”

Preston’s season has been turned around by Lowe who arrived from Plymouth Argyle earlier in the campaign.

His side currently sit in 14th place of the table and will be eyeing at least a top half finish next season, and van den Berg would no doubt be another keen addition to the squad.