Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says they are the 3rd highest spenders in League One this season.

Charlton Athletic’s spending hasn’t been reflected by their league position this term.

The Addicks are currently 14th in the division with seven games left of the campaign to play.

They have won their past three matches against Gillingham, Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers to ensure they aren’t in any relegation trouble now.

Speaking recently in an interview with the club’s fan advisor, Lucy Bishop, Sandgaard has opened up about his spending over the past year, as per the official website:

“My plan is to improve our chances of getting better results, that’s all I can do because anything can happen during a game and there are 23 other clubs who have a say in it.

“This season alone I’m spending the third most in League One. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen the corresponding results.”

What next for Charlton Athletic?

Charlton Athletic will be hoping to improve this summer by bringing in new faces to the squad.

Their recruitment prior to this season was too slow and they need to ensure they get deals over the line early this time around to give themselves the best chance of success.

It will be Johnnie Jackson’s first full campaign at the helm and he will be eager to show what he can do with his own team and resources.

Standaard is obviously willing to financially back the club and their hierarchy needs to spend his money wisely on the pitch.

Charlton Athletic don’t have much to play for now between now and May but do have a number of players out of contract in a few months time who will be playing for their futures.

Next up for the Addicks is a home clash against Lincoln City this Saturday, followed by an away trip to manager-less AFC Wimbledon next Tuesday night.