West Brom could lose young duo Reyes Cleary and Josh Shaw this summer, with both having plenty of interest from elsewhere.

The Athletic (via BirminghamLive) has revealed that Cleary and Shaw have plenty of suitors both in England and abroad ahead of the summer transfer window.

Cleary is someone who Baggies fans may have heard of – he came into headlines earlier in the campaign when reports linked him with all of Bayern Munich, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Southampton.

A product of the club’s youth academy, Cleary made his first-team debut earlier in the season during an FA Cup tie v Brighton & Hove Albion.

Shaw meanwhile is another impressive name in the Baggies’ youth ranks. The left-back was previously at Everton but has shone with West Brom in the Premier League 2 this season.

West Brom are understood to be keen to tie both youngsters down to new contracts after previously losing a host of names to clubs higher up in the footballing pyramid.

Names like Finn Azaz and Lino Sousa have sealed moves away from The Hawthorns this season, signing for Aston Villa and Arsenal respectively.