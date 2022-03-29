Former Reading boss Brian McDermott has backed Royals midfielder John Swift to move to the Premier League, mentioning Aston Villa and Leeds United alongside the 26-year-old.

Swift has enjoyed another impressive season in the Championship. The midfielder has scored 11 goals and assisted 13 for the Championship strugglers, but he looks set to move on in the summer.

He’s out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a Premier League move throughout the campaign, with Leeds United being the team most closely linked with a move for the Englishman.

Now though, speaking on BBC Radio Berkshire, former Reading and Leeds United boss McDermott has had his say on Swift and where he might end up next season, saying:

“It’s hard to say – you could stick him in at someone like Aston Villa as technically he’s very good. He makes goals, he scores goals and I can see him ending up at somewhere like Aston Villa or someone like Leeds United.

“He can play, he sees a pass but it’s hard to say [how good he will be] until you put them in that environment.”

McDermott guided Reading to promotion to the Premier League in 2012. In 2022 however, Reading are facing relegation into League One after a terrible season in the Championship, with Paul Ince now the club’s interim manager.

Time to move on…

Swift has been a good servant for Reading. He’s been with the club for six years now and has got better with every campaign – he’s been one of the league’s standout players this season, racking up some impressive numbers despite his side’s struggles.

A Premier League move could well be on the cards for the former Chelsea youngster and a move to either Villa or Leeds would be a very exciting prospect for him, after working his way through the Football League to find himself in a position to secure a top flight move.

Up next for Reading is a trip to relegation rivals Barnsley this weekend.