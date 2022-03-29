With Hull City looking more and more likely to secure survival this season in the Championship, they need to looking ahead to the summer transfer window.

New owner Acun Ilicali will want to back boss Shota Arveladze ahead of the next campaign after taking over from the Allams in late January.

Here we look at there positions where the Tigers could look to bolster:

Striker

The first position that Hull City need to strengthen is up top. They lack a real goal threat which is reflected by their current league position of 20th place.

So far this season, the Tigers have been switching between Tom Eaves, Josh Magennis (before he left) and now January loan recruits Marcus Forss and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

Eaves is their highest scoring forward on just four goals this term so the club should look for a proven striker like their former player Abel Hernandez for example.

Left Winger

This could be an area where Hull City need to bring players in, especially starlet Keane Lewis-Potter is sold.

Mallik Wilks is still not up to full fitness and Ryan Longman has not really hit the form he had before his loan move from Brighton and Hove Albion was made permanent.

That being said, you could argue they don’t really need to splash the cash too much on a new wide man as there are talents in the youth ranks such as Macauley Snelgrove who could potentially make the step up.

Right back

This is an area where Hull City would need some cover in, with Lewie Coyle and Josh Emmanuel being sidelined until the end of the current season.

At the moment, Longman plays in this position so the side are crying out for more competition and depth in this area.