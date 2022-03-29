Luton Town are 3rd in the Championship and are back in action after the international break Millwall at home.

Luton Town have had an incredible season and regardless if they make the play-offs or not, this campaign has been a huge achievement for the club and Nathan Jones.

With eight games remaining, we look at what areas the club needs to work on, not matter what league they find themselves in.

Goalkeeper

Simon Sluga’s sale to Ludogrets along with Jed Steer’s unfortunate injury has highlighted the lack of support between the sticks that Jones has to pick on. Although the experience of James Shea has shone through to regain the gloves on a permanent basis, the Hatters will need more experienced options on the bench, other than Harry Isted, especially after his heroics stepping in for Steer in the FA Cup Fifth Round tie.

Current emergency loanee Alex Palmer is a taste of what Luton Town could bring in full time. But if the club were to sustain themselves, they should sign a ‘keeper that can keep clean sheets on a consistent basis.

Central Midfield

Although Kal Naismith has excelled this season in the midfield alongside club legend Pelly Ruddock Mpanu, they haven’t been provided with long term options. Whilst there is Allan Campbell, Henri Lansbury, and Jordan Clark that are listed in the midfield position, you would make an argument that they can fall back to the back four or push forward for the attacking front. Before being sold to Turkish club Gençlerbirliği S.K, Kazenga LuaLua provided Pelly with a regular midfield partnership. But there are gaps in the mid field that could be strengthened.

Striker

Elijah Adebayo has been outstanding this term and has scored 15 goals. You can see that Kenilworth Road has an attacking ethos, when you compare James Collins’ success in a Luton Town shirt, to the poor form he is experiencing at Cardiff City.

Although Danny Hylton is still contributing at 32, alongside Harry Cornick, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Admiral Muskwe and Cameron Jerome, a full time plan B to Adebayo would bolster the side significantly. And by Adebayo’s growth, it can be done.