Oldham Athletic host Leyton Orient in League Two this evening.

John Sheridan’s Latics welcome Richie Wellens’ Orient to Boundary Park in what is a huge game for both sides.

Oldham Athletic are winless in their last eight games and are currently three points from safety in League Two. Sheridan looked to have turned things around after he re-joined as manager at the end of January but it’s been tough for the Latics in recent weeks.

As for Leyton Orient, they’ve had a managerial change of their own. Wellens has come in to replace Kenny Jacket. The former Doncaster Rovers manager has hit the ground running in the Capital after picking up three wins and two draws in his first five games.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“John Sheridan looked to be the Latics’ long awaited saviour when he returned to the club in his second stint as Oldham manager, but results have been poor in recent weeks and the club looks destined for the drop on current form.

“Leyton Orient have looked fantastic under Wellens so far and I can see them extending their winning run in this one.”

Score prediction: Oldham Athletic 0-3 Leyton Orient

Liam O’Brien



“Oldham’s bright revival under John Sheridan has faltered as of late with six consecutive defeats, while Richie Wellens sees Orient unbeaten in seven.

“The result seems a forgone conclusion, with the O’s having won three consecutive games for the first time this season. Striker Ruel Sotiriou will be looking to add to his tally, having scored in each of Orient’s three latest wins while Oldham have failed to keep a clean sheet since mid February.”



Score prediction: Oldham Athletic 0-2 Leyton Orient



Luke Phelps

“Oldham really have their backs against the wall now, and the visit of Leyton Orient could make for another long evening for the Latics.

“Orient have been compeitive in League Two this season. They’ve scored 51 goals so far and have the players to beat any side in the division, whilst Oldham have been defensively poor.

“If the away side can grab an early goal and quash any Oldham momentum early on, then it could be a good day out for O’s fans.”

Score prediction: Oldham Athletic 0-2 Leyton Orient