Hartlepool United host Mansfield Town in League Two this evening.

Graeme Lee’s Pools welcome Nigel Clough’s Stags to The Suit Direct Stadium in what’s set up to be an intriguing clash.

Hartlepool United currently sit 13th place in League Two and have picked up only one win in their last five.

As for Mansfield Town, they’ve bolstered their push for the play-offs with two wins on the bounce, and they now sit just one point behind Tranmere Rovers who are in 7th and have three games in hand on the Rovers.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for today’s game…

James Cheap

“Hartlepool United are the symbol of inconsistency in League Two and that is why they sit in mid-table.



“Mansfield Town look in a brilliant position to sneak into those play-off spots and on current form you would back them to do so.



“Hartlepool have been far better at home than they have on the road this season which could help them in this one against a strong Mansfield side.”

Score prediction: Hartlepool United 1-1 Mansfield Town

Owen Griffiths



“Heading into the final section of the season, both Hartlepool United and Mansfield Town will be looking to win for different reasons.

“The hosts, sitting comfortably in mid-table, will be looking to build momentum in their final eight fixtures ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

“The visitor’s however, still have everything to play for with George Lapslie’s stoppage-time winner against Oldham Athletic summoning up the togetherness and quality amongst Nigel Clough’s side.

“With only a few teams taking maximum points away from the Suit Direct Stadium this season, I can’t separate these two sides.”

Score prediction: Hartlepool United 1-1 Mansfield Town



Luke Phelps

“Both Hartlepool and Mansfield have the capabilities to beat any team in League Two this season. Mansfield though seem a bit stronger at the moment, and they go into this one with momentum following back-to-back wins.

“Mansfield also go into this one with everything to play for – the Stags currently sit in 8th place of the table and a win tonight could see them move as high as 4th.

“Expect Hartlepool to make it tough, but I can see Mansfield scraping through this one.”

Score prediction: Hartlepool United 1-2 Mansfield Town