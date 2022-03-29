Barnsley’s main focus is maintaining their Championship status and ensuring survival in the division but they still need to have one eye on the next season.

As it stands, Barnsley currently sit 22nd in the league on 28 points, five points below Reading, who are ironically their next opposition.

With a view towards next term, we take a look at three positions the Tykes need to bolster in the summer…..

Striker

When all players are fit, Barnsley have just two Championship-proven strikers in the squad in the form of Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow, and the latter is currently sidelined.

However, you’d imagine the club will struggle to keep hold of the pair if they get relegated so will need to keep tabs on potential striking options for the summer.

Central midfield

The centre of midfield has been a particular weakness for Barnsley this season due to the fact they have never directly replaced Alex Mowatt from last year.

Romal Palmer, Matty Wolfe, Callum Styles, Claudio Gomes, Josh Benson and Aapo Halme have all featured in that position at some point since then. However, non have particularly featured predominantly in succesive games other than the duo of Gomes and Wolfe who have recently struck a good pairing.

Looking ahead to the next campaign, half of those names mentioned are out of contract and or on loan so new faces in the middle of the park will be required.

Herbie Kane is due to return form his season-long loan at Oxford United so will provide some competition for places.

Left-back

Barnsley’s only natural left-back was Ben Williams, but in January he made a permanent transfer to Cheltenham Town in League One. For the meantime, loanee Remy Vita replaced him, along with Liam Kitching and Styles covering there, but the Tykes need a permanent player to make that position their own.

The club will face a battle to keep hold of Styles, whilst Vita is poised to go back to Bayern Munich.