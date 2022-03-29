Rochdale host Carlisle United at Spotland Stadium in League Two this evening.

With five losses in their last seven games, the Dale will surely be hoping to improve upon their recent form. Rochdale have not been clinical going forward recently, failing to find the net five times in the last seven matches.

Paul Simpson has revitalised a Carlisle United side that looked destined for a relegation battle during the first half of the season. With six wins in their last seven games, the Cumbrians have not lost a match on the road since he was appointed.

If Rochdale win it would see them move above Colchester United into 19th place, putting them a position behind tonight’s opponents.

The Cumbrians could rise all the way to 14th place if they are able to take all three points in this fixture.

Rochdale team news

Striker Tahvon Campbell looks set to miss the remainder of the season after breaking his foot against Mansfield Town last week. Defensive midfielder James Ball is also unavailable, picking up a groin injury last Tuesday.

Predicted XI

Lynch (GK)

Downing

O’Connell

Dorsett

O’Keefe

Broadbent

Dooley

Clark

Newby

Charman

Done

Rochdale have a huge mountain to climb if they want to get anything out of tonight’s fixture against an in-form Carlisle United. With key players Campbell and Ball missing from action it makes life even harder for Robbie Stockdale who is probably already feeling the pressure.

The Cumbrians will come into this fixture with a spring in their step knowing that they could get a positive result against a Dale side lacking any form.

The match kicks off at 19:45 tonight.