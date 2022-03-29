Newcastle United have cut short Matthew Bondswell’s Shrewsbury Town loan deal as we enter the final months of the season.

The Shrews have lost a member of their squad after Premier League Newcastle United recalled the left-back yesterday evening.

The 19-year-old joined the League One outfit in January on deadline day as a last minute signing.

Bondswell has made zero appearances since joining his new club, and has been left on the bench for the last 11 games in a row – as a result, the Geordies have decided to recall him.

Immediately after returning to the north east, the youngster was named in the U23 squad to face West Brom and managed to almost play the full game (subbed off in the latter stages).

It was his first game of football in a long time, and he put in a solid performance in an entertaining game.

One for the future…

Bondswell was at Nottingham Forest until 2018 before getting a shock move to German side RB Leipzig in 2020, and was sent out on loan to Dutch side FC Dordrecht, where he made only six appearances.

Newcastle United then acquired the services of the youngster in 2021, and has racked up 18 appearances for the U23 set-up, assisting twice from left-back.

Bondswell has featured for England at every age level from U15 to U18, but since his move to Shrewsbury Town, he’s not been able to show what he is made of in order to deserve a call-up to the U20 side.

The defender definitely has a big future ahead of him considering the clubs he’s been at, but will surely need another loan move next season that suits him to get some game time.