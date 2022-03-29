Leyton Orient journey to Greater Manchester to face Oldham Athletic in League Two this evening.

After winning their last three league games, the O’s will be hoping to pick up where they left off against a struggling Latics side. Leyton Orient have also been solid defensively recently, conceding only four goals in their last six matches.

Oldham Athletic on the other hand will be hoping to put an end to their torrid league form, losing their last six fixtures. The Latics have also had a tough time in front of goal, finding the net five times during this losing streak.

A win for Leyton Orient could see them move above Walsall, Harrogate Town and Bradford City into 14th place.

If Oldham Athletic are able to claim a much needed win it could see them move out of the relegation zone, replacing fellow strugglers Stevenage.

Leyton Orient team news

Midfielder Craig Clay looks set to miss the remainder of this season, undergoing surgery for a ligament issue in January. Tom James is also unavailable, picking up a knee injury a couple of months ago.

Defender Daniel Happe underwent surgery for a knee injury in January, therefore continuing to spend time in the recovery room.

Predicted XI

Vigouroux (GK)

Thompson

Beckles

Ogle

Wood

Pratley

Kyprianou

Sotirou

Archibald

Drinan

Smyth

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens will surely be facing his former side in high spirits. This could be due to recent strong performances from the O’s paired with the poor form that the Latics are in. Striker Ruel Sotiriou has scored five goals in his last six games and could cause problems for a shaky Oldham Athletic defence.

With Orient’s form picking up after an inconsistent start to their campaign, it may be too much to ask for the Latics to come out of this fixture unscathed.

The match kicks off at 19:45 this evening.