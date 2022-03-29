Mansfield Town travel to the Suit Direct Stadium to face Hartlepool United in League Two this evening.

The Stags will continue to pursue a play-off place, winning four of their last six outings. With three games in hand over the majority of the teams in the top seven, Nigel Clough’s men will have to make sure that every game counts from here on out.

The Pools will be looking to improve upon their 2-0 loss against Northampton Town on the weekend. Hartlepool United haven’t lost two games in a row since November and will be looking to carry this streak on.

A win for Mansfield Town could see them move above four clubs into fourth place, putting them just one point away from the automatic promotion spots.

If the hosts take all three points they would overtake Crawley Town into 12th place.

Mansfield Town team news

Midfielder Ollie Clark is unavailable, picking up a groin injury against Port Vale earlier on in the month.

Lucas Akins may also be in doubt, currently recovering from a hamstring injury. However, he may be returning to full fitness after being named on the bench against the Cobblers.

Farrend Rawson may also sit this one out, missing the Stags’ last two league games due to suffering from a head injury against the Valiants.

Predicted XI

Bishop (GK)

McLaughlin

Perch

Hawkins

O’Toole

Hewitt

Longstaff

Wallace

Quinn

Murphy

Oates

It is likely that Clough will opt for a similar side to the one that faced Oldham Athletic on Saturday. The additions of Lucas Akins and Matty Longstaff in the January transfer window will surely have sent a message to the other teams fighting for promotion.

The recent form of striker Rhys Oates and experienced heads such as Stephen Quinn and James Perch could prove to be too much for Hartlepool United.

The match kicks off at 19:45 this evening.