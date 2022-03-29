Stoke City are having a poor season this time round and are sat in 15th place.

Stoke City just can’t seem to get into any sort of rhythm to surge up the table which has been the case over the past few seasons now.

The Potters were well in the play-off race earlier on in the season, but have this year quickly fallen off, and with eight games to go their realistic target is a mid-table finish.

The summer ahead for Michael O’Neill’s side needs to be a big one, with fans frustrated with the lack of progress Stoke City are making since their relegation from the Premier League.

With that in mind, here we look at all of the latest Potters transfer news ahead of the summer window…

Earlier this month, it was reported that they are targeting Dover Athletic midfielder George Wilkinson. The 17-year-old has made 12 senior appearances already, scoring once, and looks a real prospect for the future.

He has linked up with the Championship outfit on trial over recent times and they have a decision to make on whether to sign him permanently.

The teenager has already been exposed to senior football this season in the National League for Andy Hessenthaler’s side.

On deadline day of the winter window, Stoke City were showing interest in Arsenal defender Omar Rekik. But, a deal wasn’t able to be done in time, leading to them signing Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan instead.

As for potential outs, there has been little to report on that front.

However, it was said last week that veteran midfielder Joe Allen is set to depart the club after a prolonged six-year spell at Stoke City, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

He joins Nick Powell, Tommy Smith and Mario Vrancic as players who are set to see their deals come to an end in June.