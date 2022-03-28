AFC Wimbledon’s Jack Rudoni has been linked with a number of English Football League and Premier League clubs this season.

The 21-year-old has scored nine and assisted three in his 34 League One appearances this season, He, like his side, started the season in blistering form but the Dons have since suffered, with manager Mark Robinson having been sacked earlier today.

In January, Barnsley and Sunderland were both reported to ave made moves to sign Rudoni, but the Dons weren’t about to sell.

Sunderland and Barnsley have had approaches for AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni rejected. #SAFC #BarnsleyFC #afcw — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 28, 2022

Since, reports have suggested that both Luton Town and Swansea City are keen on the Englishman.

The latest…

Last month, Premier League interest emerged in Rudoni from the likes of Leeds United and Wolves.

The reports came as a surprise given Wimbledon’s struggles in League One and soon after, then manager Robinson commented on the links.

He told South London Press:

“I want to see the best for all the players – I have worked with them for years and years.

“But, fundamentally, they’re being given a platform that they wouldn’t get at any other club to perform and excel. Right here, right now, any of the youngsters, including Rudi, need to concentrate on being the best player in their position in League One.

“None of them are that yet – they’re just lads with loads of potential.”

AFC Wimbledon have seemingly been reluctant to sell Rudoni this season. But come the summer that could change, and Robinson’s recent departure could change things too.

For the likes of Barnsley and Sunderland, both clubs have more pressing matters to deal with at the moment with Barnsley fighting for survival in the Championship and Sunderland vying for promotion into it.

Both need reinforcements in the summer no matter the outcome of their seasons, and Rudoni has started to regained form ahead of the summer with two goals in his last six outings for the club.

And with AFC Wimbledon sitting in the bottom four of the League one table as it stands, relegation would surely see Rudoni secure a move away from the club.