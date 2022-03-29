Peterborough United are well and truly in a relegation battle, with the Posh sitting in 23rd of the Championship – but safety isn’t out of the question yet.

As we enter the final stages of the season, this is where clubs fighting for something really need to step-up, which is exactly what the Posh need to do.

Grant McCann’s side find themselves in a sticky situation – they are seven points adrift from safety and still have the likes of Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town to play.

One of the main reasons why safety still isn’t out of the question for Peterborough United is central defender Kent. In 2022, the 26-year-old has been solid as ever, playing the full 90 minutes of every game bar one since the end on January.

Due to being out of favour for the first half of the season, the defender has made just 27 league appearances, but is now itching to do everything he can to help his side.

Here’s what Kent had to say on the Championship relegation battle, via Peterborough Telegraph: