Peterborough United’s Frankie Kent assesses Championship relegation battle
Peterborough United are well and truly in a relegation battle, with the Posh sitting in 23rd of the Championship – but safety isn’t out of the question yet.
As we enter the final stages of the season, this is where clubs fighting for something really need to step-up, which is exactly what the Posh need to do.
Grant McCann’s side find themselves in a sticky situation – they are seven points adrift from safety and still have the likes of Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town to play.
One of the main reasons why safety still isn’t out of the question for Peterborough United is central defender Kent. In 2022, the 26-year-old has been solid as ever, playing the full 90 minutes of every game bar one since the end on January.
Due to being out of favour for the first half of the season, the defender has made just 27 league appearances, but is now itching to do everything he can to help his side.
Here’s what Kent had to say on the Championship relegation battle, via Peterborough Telegraph:
“It’s difficult because of the position we are in and the fact we have been losing games and conceding goals and I am always looking at that and thinking I can do better but there are still eight games to go and hopefully I can stay consistent and help the team as much as I can.
“It’s been difficult and tough for everyone in the team, compared to winning games last season, but we’re still in with a shout and we’ll keep doing what we can and we’ll fight until the end.”
Can the Posh survive?
It looks unlikely. Considering the difficulty of games they have remaining, it’s going to be a real challenge for McCann and his players.
Reading, who occupy the last safety spot, have drawn to Bournemouth and beaten Blackburn Rovers in their previous two games – two sides who are flying high in the league.
Barnsley sit two points above Peterborough United, and have somewhat started to find their feet in the past month, and they look more likely to stay up rather than the Posh.
But, anything is possible, and there’s no doubt McCann’s side won’t go down without a fight.