Portsmouth are known to have been interested in Northampton Town defender Ali Koiki this season, as detailed in a report by The News.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley was at Sixfields over the weekend to watch Northampton Town in action against Hartlepool United.

Koiki, 22, has been a key player for the Cobblers this season and they could face a battle to keep hold of him in the future.

Sunderland held talks over a potential deal in January, as reported by the Sunderland Echo. Football Insider reported during the last transfer window that Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End were also keeping tabs on his progress.

Summer target for Portsmouth?

Northampton Town signed Koiki last summer and his contract with the League Two side expires in June 2023 at the end of the next campaign.

The full-back has made 42 appearances for Jon Brady’s side in all competitions this term and has chipped in with a couple of assists.

His side are currently sat in 3rd in the table and are three points inside the automatic promotion places.

Koiki had a spell in the academy at Crystal Palace as a youngster before up north to join Burnley in 2016. He was a regular for the Clarets at various youths levels but never made a senior appearance.

Instead, he gained experience away from Turf Moor with a loan spell at Swindon Town in 2019 before he left on a permanent basis for Bristol Rovers shortly after.

He spent last term with the Pirates before switching to Northampton Town and that move has paid off for him now.