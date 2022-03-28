Gillingham have confirmed the appointment of former Reading and West Brom left-back Nicky Shorey as their new Head of Recruitment.

Shorey, perhaps best known for his time on the books with Reading, last played in 2016 but has stayed in the game since.

The 41-year-old spent a short spell as manager of non-league club Wingate and Finchley in 2018 before become an Academy Lead Scout with Reading in 2019. Now though, it has been confirmed Shorey has taken up a new role with Gillingham.

As announced on the Gills’ official website, Shorey has been named as the club’s Head of Recruitment.

The statement confirms that Shorey will be starting in his role today (Monday 28th) and will be working closely with the football operation already in place. Chairman Paul Scally states the “energy and enthusiasm” shown by Shorey and his “knowledge of the game” played key parts in their decision to name him as their new Head of Recruitment, so it will be hoped that his arrival can help inspire some impressive signings.

Shorey’s pedigree

Post-playing career, many players tend to stay in the game in coaching roles, while some take up backroom roles like Shorey has done.

Over the course of his career, the two-time England international mainly played in the Premier League and the Championship, representing the likes of Reading, West Brom, Portsmouth, Aston Villa and more along the way. In that time, there will have been plenty to learn from coaches and those in off-pitch roles that will help him in his new role at Priestfield, so it will be hoped that his on-pitch pedigree can be translated into a new position.

Gillingham may well need a revamp of their squad in the summer. Neil Harris will be leading his first transfer window in charge and the Gills’ will need to either prepare for League Two football or freshen up the squad to improve on a challenging 2021/22 campaign.