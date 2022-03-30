MK Dons are on the up as we reach the business end of the season, with the club just three points from an automatic promotion spot in League One.

Liam Manning’s side are unbeaten in the past 12 league games, including nine wins and three draws.

They are having a fine season so far, sitting in 3rd place of the third-tier, a massive improvement on their 13th place finish in the last campaign.

You could say MK Dons have over-achieved this season, but after the signings of Scott Twine and Mo Eisa in the summer, they started to look like real contenders for promotion.

Whatever division the Dons find themselves in, they will need a big summer transfer window – to either fight for League One promotion again or fight for Championship safety.

With that in mind, we take a look at all of the latest MK Dons transfer rumours ahead of the summer window.

Since January, there hasn’t been much to report on the Dons’ transfer front.

One of a few rumours that are floating about is that they are keen on reigniting their interest in Blackpool’s Ethan Robson. The midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan at MK Dons before being recalled during the January transfer window, with Blackpool losing their own loanee in Ryan Wintle. Since returning, the 25-year-old has made just one appearance and is evidently out of favour, so Manning’s side have a big chance of welcoming him back to Stadium MK.

As for during January, MK Dons were interested in a loan deal to bring Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back Haydon Roberts further up north on deadline day but couldn’t get a deal done in time. As well as them, Oxford United were interested.

Again, there has been little coverage on potential outs at the club too.

But during January, Nottingham Forest were targeting attacking ace Twine. The 22-year-old has netted 14 goals and assisted 10 in League One this season, and it won’t come as a surprise if many clubs are planning a move for him in the summer.