Nottingham Forest, Luton Town, Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town are all keeping tabs on former Manchester City youngster Cameron Humphreys.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who state that Humphreys has his eyes on a return to England.

Humphreys rose through the ranks at City and made his senior debut for City back in 2015/16 when he featured twice for them in the FA Cup.

Humphreys moved on from the club in 2019, joining Waregem and this season has made 26 league appearances for the Belgian side.

However, The Daily Mail reports he now feels it’s the right time to return to England, a host of second-tier teams are seemingly waiting to pounce on their chance to secure a deal with the promising prospect.

Which club would he fit best?

With all the clubs linked and with Humphreys doing quite well at the moment, he’d be walking into a good set-up no matter which club he opts for.

There will be a lot of competition for game time, especially if the likes of Nottingham Forest and Luton Town secure promotion. His development will likely be at the forefront of his mind, so he needs to ensure he gets consistent first-team action.

Forest have already shown they can compete against Premier League outfits in the FA Cup this year they could be in good stead to make that leap up. And with the likes of Tobias Figueiredo’s contract expiring this year and Joe Worrall being linked to Premier League clubs, a gap could open up in Steve Cooper’s defence.

Cooper has a history of developing and working with youngsters from his spell in the England set up and, given that Humphreys is a former England international at U19, Cooper may be able to tempt Humphreys to the Midlands.