AFC Wimbledon confirmed the departure of head coach Mark Robinson following 21 games without victory.

After impressing during his interim spell in charge, the former Head of Youth at AFC Wimbledon earned his chance in the hot seat permanently and was appointed in February 2021.

Taking nine points from a possible 60, Robinson leaves the club in the League One relegation zone at present.

Today’s departure ends his 18-year affiliation with the football club, an impressive achievement in the modern era while his phenomenal achievement’s with the club’s academy won’t be forgotten quickly.

With AFC Wimbledon on the look out for a successor, here we take a look at three managerial candidates that should be considered for the role…

Darren Ferguson

Would be a statement of intent from the club’s owners to appoint a manager of Darren Ferguson’s calibre and experience.

The Peterborough United legend is currently out of work after handing in his resignation following their 1-0 defeat against fellow strugglers Derby County.

With four promotions on his CV during his time with Posh, there’s no better man currently available with the resume of arguably Peterborough’s greatest ever manager.

Despite people quick to critique Ferguson’s Championship record, there are few managers who’d be able to bring an attractive, possession-based style in a short period of time.

If an agreement can be reached between both parties, he would no doubt bring the feel-good factor back to the club.

Sol Campbell

The tough-tackling central defender who once swapped Tottenham Hotspur for fierce North London rivals Arsenal, is looking to create a new legacy in management.

After initially producing miracles to save financially-troubled Macclesfield Town escape from relegation to the National League, Campbell was unable to repeat the same trick at Southend United, who were ultimately relegated to League Two following the 2019/20 campaign.

With the former England international claiming he’s ‘raring to go’ regarding another managerial opportunity, could AFC Wimbledon give Campbell a chance in the dugout?

Nigel Adkins

Certainly an experienced pair of hands that would seemingly relish the relegation dogfight the Dons have got themselves in.

Despite his most recent managerial venture at Charlton Athletic ending not how he would have liked, Adkins’ CV speaks for itself, with three promotions from League One and once from the Championship.

Currently out of work also, could Adkins be tempted by the prospect of leading AFC Wimbledon?