Nottingham Forest remain keen on West Ham’s Emmanuel Longelo, reports Claret & Hugh.

Longelo, 21, was targeted by Nottingham Forest in January.

Steve Cooper wanted to bring the left-back to Nottingham Forest but had an initial bid knocked by the Hammers, who are keen on Forest centre-back Joe Worrall.

Previous reports have suggested that West Ham could include Longelo as part of a deal to bring Worrall to East London this summer, and now a fresh report from Claret & Hugh has confirmed that the Reds remain keen on the Englishman.

The report states that Forest have scouted Longelo several times now.

Longelo is yet to make his Premier League debut for West Ham. He’s played numerous games for the club’s U23 side though and has featured in cup competitions for the Hammers this season.

Cooper’s left-back void…

Longelo could yet become a really important signing for Nottingham Forest boss Cooper, who has been low on left-back options all season.

Max Lowe is the preferred name in that position. He’s suffered with injuries though and is set to return to parent club Sheffield United in the summer, having hinted that he’d be open to a permanent Forest switch.

In Lowe’s absence, Jack Colback has filled in at left-back.

Longelo remains a very unproven player. At 21 he would no doubt have been hoping to have played a bit more first-team football by now, and he could be eyeing up a summer move as to start gaining that experience.

A move to Nottingham Forest would be a great experience for him. But it could all depend on Forest’s bid for promotion, and whether Worrall leaves in the summer or not.