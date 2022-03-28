West Ham have a ‘small edge’ over their Premier League rivals in the race to sign Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall, reports Claret & Hugh.

Worrall, 25, has become a prime target of West Ham’s in recent weeks. The Englishman has long been linked with a Premier League transfer and after another stellar season in the Championship, it now looks like Worrall will be playing top flight football next season.

Recent reports have revealed that the Hammers will move for Worrall should his Nottingham Forest side miss out on promotion this year, with the likes of Everton an Brentford both being mentioned too.

Now, a fresh report from Claret & Hugh has revealed that West Ham have a ‘small edge’ over the likes of Brentford and Everton in the race to sign Worrall this summer.