Nottingham Forest were linked with a move for West Ham youngster Emmanuel Longelo in the January transfer window.

Reports first emerged linking Nottingham Forest with Longelo in January, but a move failed to materialise in the transfer window.

Since then, the young left-back has continued to find game time with West Ham’s U23s, taking him to 67 appearances for the Hammers’ second-string side.

So what’s the latest on Longelo’s future?

After first being linked with Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window, Longelo has been continually mentioned in reports regarding a possible move to the City Ground.

Shortly following the first report, it was said that the Hammers would be demanding £1m for Longelo.

Then, earlier this month, speculation circulated again when Claret and Hugh reported that the Premier League side could use the 21-year-old as part of a bid for Nottingham Forest’s star centre-back Joe Worrall as David Moyes looks to bring the former Rangers loan man to the Premier League.

The most recent update on Forest’s reported pursuit of Longelo emerged at the weekend. Claret and Hugh has said that Forest boss Steve Cooper remains keen on signing Longelo ahead of the summer transfer window and has now scouted him on a number of occasions, seeing him a part of what he hopes will be a Premier League side next season.

Until then, Longelo will be looking to continue to impress in West Ham’s youth set up while Cooper and co keep a keen eye on his developments ahead of the summer.