Nottingham Forest and West Brom were both linked with Rangers defender Connor Goldson during the January transfer window.

The Sun claimed that both Nottingham Forest and West Brom were eyeing a pre-contract agreement with the former Brighton and Hove Albion, but his situation remains unresolved as the end of the season nears.

So what’s the latest on Goldson’s future?

Well, since January, little has been said about Goldson’s future, but it seems that there are still hopes of keeping him in Scotland at Ibrox.

While the Daily Record has said that the centre-back’s contract situation remains in limbo, Rangers’ managing director Stewart Robertson said in February that the club are not resigned to losing him just yet.

On top of that, Scottish reporter Chris Jack has told Give Me Sport that Rangers are still keen to tie Goldson down to a new deal and are trying to give off “the most positive vibes they can” in a bid to secure his future.

Despite both Robertson and Jack’s words though, the fact remains that Goldson is out of contract at the end of the season, and at 29, he would conduct no transfer fee for any buying club and, as it stands, will be free to negotiate with any club when his deal expires.

In fact, he can sign a pre-contract agreement with any team wanting to sign him.

As a vastly experienced centre-back, Goldson would be a shrewd acquisition for Nottingham Forest, West Brom, or any Championship side this summer, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if his situation attracted further interest as the end of his deal approaches.