Huddersfield Town are looking to make their return to the Premier League as they sit in 4th position in the Championship.

The Terriers have had a brilliant season in the Championship despite some recent shaky form as they push for Premier League football next season.

Carlos Corberán’s team went on an impressive 15 game unbeaten run in the Championship this season, thrusting them into the promotion fight and raising hopes of a Premier League return.

The summer could see a lot of changes for the Terriers and could be an exciting prospect.

Here, we look at all of the latest Huddersfield Town transfer news ahead of the summer transfer window…

With Huddersfield Town’s impressive performances this season there have been quite a few of the Terriers’ players who’ve been linked away from the club.

Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill has been linked away from his parent club amid his brilliant form for Huddersfield Town. However, the reports were stating that he was linked to Leicester City and not a move to the Terriers on a permanent.

Another defender reported to be leaving the club in the summer is centre-back Naby Sarr.

Also on the outs, Lewis O’Brien might finally leave Corberan’s side with top-flight interest from teams including Leeds United and Crystal Palace after another impressive season in the Championship with the Terriers.

Rumours regarding incomings have been more limited though. Dutch midfielder Zian Flemming was reported to be a target in the latter stages of the January transfer window, but a move failed to materialise.

Finally, Huddersfield Town have also been tracking youngster Josh Stones from National League club Guiseley – although this seems more of a deal for the future.