Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Lindsay was linked with Portsmouth in the January window.

The 26-year-old midfielder has struggled with injuries this season, and with the Millers’ midfield already on good form, he has failed to get into the side when fit as well.

Lindsay joined Paul Warne’s side at the start of the 2019/20 season and was a key figure for them in their League One promotion that year. He was also one of the best performers last season in the Championship, despite the Yorkshire outfit being relegated from the second-tier.

Now, the Millers have their eyes set on a return and may look at offloading some players to add more quality into the side.

Lindsay is a man who was linked with Portsmouth in the January window, but Pompey couldn’t get a deal done, with a bid being rejected late on in the winter window.

So what’s the latest on Lindsay’s future?

The latest we heard on the situation was earlier this week – a report from The News said that the Scotsman is still a man who Danny Cowley wants to add to his side for next season.

Despite being highly rated at the Millers, a deal could well come easy to do, with Lindsay’s contract set to come to an end at the end of the current season. But, should they want to, there is an option to extend the deal further, which means Rotherham United would have to be offered money instead of letting Lindsay go for free.

During the winter window, Warne quashed rumours that a bid came in for Lindsay, however that could’ve been a double bluff.

“Contrary to stories in some media outlets, there has been no official bid for Jamie,” he said.

He then continued, saying that they would need a substantial bid for the midfielder to leave.

“I cannot see any offer being significant enough to turn our heads. It’s not like we’re fending off bids from Premier League clubs coming in with proper money.

“If somebody offered me two or three-hundred grand for Jamie, what am I going to do with that? It’s no good to me on the last day of the window.”

If the Millers reach promotion, they could well look to extend Lindsay’s contract by an extra year and try and get some cash for him to fund any potential signings next season.

He is a powerhouse in the middle of the park and always seems to get stuck in, he’d be a great addition to any League One side next season.