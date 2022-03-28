Scotland manager Steve Clarke says QPR striker Lyndon Dykes is ‘good to go’ ahead of their international friendly v Austria tomorrow night.

Dykes, 26, has missed the last seven league fixtures for QPR through injury.

But the striker received a call-up for Scotland’s international friendly games this month, much to the surprise of QPR manager Mark Warburton who said of the situation:

“From our point of view our medical team have been outstanding and have made it very clear to Scotland where we are with Lyndon Dykes.”

Now though, ahead of their friendly in Austria tomorrow night, Scotland boss Clarke had this to say when asked whether Dykes was fit to play:

“Yes. 100%.”

Clarke was then asked whether he’s spoken with Warburton or QPR recently, saying:

“Not since pre-camp. We obviously discussed the issue before the camp and we were guided by QPR. They allowed Lyndon to come up and join us to watch the Poland game. He’s done a couple of training sessions since and, he’s good to go.”

Dykes has so far featured 25 times in the Championship for QPR this season. His eight goals in the league makes him the R’s joint-top scorer and his absence at times this season has definitely been a hindrance for the Londoners.

With Dykes now looking set to make his return to action on the international stage tomorrow, Warburton will be praying that Dykes is fully fit, and that he can come back to QPR having gained some match fitness ahead of the final few games of the campaign.

The R’s currently sit in 8th place of the Championship table after a run of four defeats in their last five outings – Dykes certainly knows where the back of the net is, and he could yet be the man to fire QPR to a top-six finish this season.

QPR take on Fulham this weekend.