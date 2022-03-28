Nottingham Forest loan star Keinan Davis is “surplus to requirements” at parent club Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard will be willing to let him leave in the summer, reporter Ashley Preece has said.

Davis, 24, has been a big hit since joining Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window.

The striker has scored four goals and laid on two assists in 15 games, with his dominant displays at the top of the pitch endearing himself to the City Ground faithful and helping him secure the starting spot at the top of the pitch in Lewis Grabban’s absence.

Amid Davis’ strong form and the uncertainty surrounding his Aston Villa, speculation has been circulating regarding a potential return to Nottingham Forest in the summer. Now, Birmingham Live reporter Ashley Preece has shed some light on Davis’s situation at Villa Park.

As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, Preece stated that Davis’ future with Villa is “done”, adding that the striker is “surplus to requirements” and that he will be allowed to leave this summer.

Here’s what he had to say:

“The feeling at Villa is that Davis is surplus to requirements.

“He’ll have two years on his contract when pre-season begins in July and there’s every hope Villa will be able to make a decent profit on the 24-year-old.

“His form for the Reds is great news for Villa. There will be clubs queuing up to take him, for sure. But, in a nutshell, it’s believed Davis’ Villa future is done. He’s loved it at the City Ground and it’s really rejuvenated his career.

“Yes, they will (be willing to let him go). Gerrard and the club have really high hopes for next season and they want to crack Europe. To be blunt, Davis is not going to get them there.”

A fresh start

Having spent his entire career to date contracted to Aston Villa, it feels as though Davis’ loan move to Nottingham Forest has opened a new door for the striker.

The former England U20 international has played 86 times for Villa but has always been on the periphery of the starting XI, and it seems as though Steve Cooper may be the man to get the most out of Davis and help him maximise his undoubted potential.

It remains to be seen how his situation pans out, but with Preece’s words take into account, the summer may well open the door for Davis to make a fresh start away from Villa Park.