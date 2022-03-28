James Hill has spoken about the interest from Spanish giants Barcelona before he made his move to Bournemouth from Fleetwood Town in January.

The young defender made the move to the Cherries in January for a fee of around £1million after impressing at Fleetwood Town last season and the start of this season.

Hill is experienced at youth national level for the England U20s, making three appearances since making his debut in September 2021.

Surprise visit…

Reports broke that Hill, 20, was being watched by scouts from the Catalan side during a League One game.

The report came as a surprise to those around Hill, as there had not been much indication the Spanish side were looking at Hill.

On the interest, Hill told Bournemouth Daily Echo:

“Obviously you hear the talk, but from a player’s point of view and my point of view, I just literally concentrated on the football side of things and left that to the other people who deal with that situation.

“For the interests of me, it was just play the games that I’ve got in hand and concentrate on training and leave the outside to do all the talking.

“Literally if I just carried on doing what I was doing, then the rest should take care of itself.”

For a player of his age, his response showed he has a wise head and good people around him helping his career develop.

Taking time to settle in…

Since signing for Bournemouth, Hill hasn’t had the impact he would have liked, only featuring in two first-team games.

The majority of his game time has come for the development squad at Bournemouth, as he looks to impress boss Scott Parker ahead next season.

It is understandable that Hill hasn’t been rushed into a team that is chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League. He is competing for a centre-back position against players such Gary Cahill and Nat Phillips, players that will help the 20-year-old learn and develop his game for the future.

Up next for Bournemouth is a home tie against Bristol City on Saturday at 3pm.