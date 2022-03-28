Former Ipswich Town U23s coach Kieron Dyer has suggested Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes ‘will go for £10million to a Premier League club this summer’.

Downes, 23, has been a revolution in the heart of the Swansea City midfield during a transitional period under head coach Russell Martin.

Formerly an academy graduate with the Tractor Boys, Downes has formed a formidable partnership with captain Matt Grimes clocking up 32 appearances in his debut season in South Wales.

Despite the Swans sitting in 16th position, Downes’ contribution could be overlooked in a side that’s been inconsistent so far this season, with many supporters believing Downes is a Player of the Season candidate.

After reports suggested that Leeds United were eyeing up a deal to take Downes to Elland Road in the summer, Dyer’s comments come as no surprise.

Speaking via the Ipswich Star, the former Newcastle United midfielder outlined his disappointment over Downes’ departure in the summer while suggesting Ipswich Town would be sitting top of League One if Downes was still at the club, saying:

”Flynn was in the bomb squad, which by the way, I totally agreed with because I was in the meeting when he said to Paul Cook that he would like to move on.

”We got to the point where he arranged a truce meeting with him and Paul Cook so that it could be agreed that he could stay.

”But it was two alpha males going at it, the meeting didn’t go to plan and Flynn left.

Either myself or Bryan (Klug) should have been in that room. If I could have persuaded Flynn to stay we would have had a midfield of Sam Morsy and Flynn Downes and would be top of the league! I’m telling you now, Flynn Downes will go for £10million this summer to a Premier League club.”

Impressive Downes catching the eye in SA1…

Playing in front of the Swans’ back three, Downes’ ability to stop opposition counter-attacks with his athleticism and tackling ability has proved pivotal for Martin’s side.

His qualities on the ball are also evident in a Swans shirt, always available to receive the ball in tight areas before finding a teammate with a pass that looks effortless.

If Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips was to depart his boyhood club in the summer, you’d be hard pushed to find a better Championship replacement than the Swansea City man.