Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has heaped praise on the Sheffield Wednesday squad, saying that they have some ‘fantastic players’.

Oxford United and Sheffield Wednesday currently sit 5th and 6th in the League One table on the same points.

The U’s are looking to once again have a chance at promotion, with them finishing in the play-off spots for the last two seasons in a row, and they now look nailed on for another chance at a Wembley trip.

As for the Owls, they no doubt they have one of the strongest teams in the league on paper, but only a few of such have taken their quality onto the pitch at a consistent level – Barry Bannan being one.

The two sides have already faced each other twice this season, with Oxford United coming out as victors in both ties by just one goal.

We are now approaching the final month of the League One season, where teams will need all of the momentum they can get to end their season on a high.

Ahead of the final run-in, Robinson has made his admission on some ‘fantastic’ Sheffield Wednesday players, including star playmaker Bannan:

“They have got some fantastic players,” he said to The Star.

“When you build up playing Sheffield Wednesday, you can’t help but saying ‘oh Barry Bannan, what a player.’ Every manager would love him in their team. He is a joy to watch. Everything just revolves around him.

“But they have got good strikers and it is the difference. When they start hitting form – Lee Gregory is a good striker, especially at this level – they will be a force to be reckoned with.”

Is he right?

There’s no doubt the Owls have some quality players that many clubs in the league would happily have, but a lot of them have been injured this season, restricting Darren Moore when selecting his sides.

One of them being Lee Gregory, who has netted nine goals this season in just 29 appearances – if fit for more parts of the season, he could’ve been up there with the League One top scorers.

Robinson is right though, and if Moore’s side don’t end up gaining promotion this season, they’re surely in for a big shout of it next season.