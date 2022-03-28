Portsmouth are ready to reignite their interest in Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Lindsay, as per a report by The News.

Portsmouth currently sit in 10th place of the League One table, and play-offs look well out of the question with many other teams around them looking like better sides.

Pompey have had spells of the season where they looked like serious promotion contenders, but have been very inconsistent, stopping them from surging up the table.

Now, with the campaign coming to a close, many teams begin their early recruitment process, and it looks like Danny Cowley is doing just that.

The south coast club are interested in 26-year-old Rotherham United midfielder Lindsay, as they look to bolster their midfield ahead of next season.

Towards the closing stages of January, Portsmouth put in a late bid for the Scotsman which was eventually rejected, as per journalist Pete O’Rourke.

But, Millers boss Paul Warne claimed that the club received no bids for Lindsay, but however confirmed the interest in the midfielder:

#rufc boss Paul Warne confirms no bids for any Millers players at this stage. PW expects Jamie Lindsay to stay despite interest; doesn’t anticipate a high enough bid, if one does arrive. Freddie Ladapo could still depart but no bids yet, as above.@footballheaven — Adam Oxley (@adam3oxley) January 31, 2022

Warne’s alternate midfield options

Although he has been a standout player in the past two seasons, many will say that he has been below par in this campaign, mainly due to injuries.

Lindsay has appeared in just 22 league games this season for Rotherham United, scoring and assisting one.

The other midfield options consist of Ben Wiles, Dan Barlaser, Ollie Rathbone and Hakeem Oddofin.

The latter of the four has made just one league start since joining in the summer from Hamilton Academical, whilst the other three and the main reason why Lindsay hasn’t been able to solidify a place in the side.