AFC Wimbledon have parted company with Mark Robinson, as announced by their official club website.

Robinson, 56, has been in charge of the London club since January 2021.

However, he has left the club now as they fight for survival in League One.

AFC Wimbledon situation

The Dons’ situation is serious at the moment and they are currently 21st in the third tier table with just seven games left of the season to play.

They are a point from safety but their 1-0 home defeat over the weekend to Cambridge United has proven to be the final straw for Robinson and the club have made a drastic last-gasp decision to try and survive this term.

Wimbledon are yet to announce their plan to replace him at this stage and nobody has been placed in interim charge yet.

Robinson played youth football at Fulham before injury cut short his playing career. He subsequently delved into the coaching world and linked up with the Dons back in 2004.

He has been involved with the club ever since and was given his shot as interim manager last year following Glyn Hodges’ departure. The Londoner then got the full-time gig and has since taken charge of 68 games (as per Transfermarkt).

Wimbledon are winless in their last 20 league matches and have been in free fall down the league table. Their last victory came on 7th December away at Accrington Stanley.

Next up for them is a trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.