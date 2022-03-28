Derby County’s Wayne Rooney says he was offered an interview for the Everton job earlier this season.

Derby County’s boss attracted interest from his former club when they were looking for a replacement for Rafa Benitez.

Rooney, 36, has revealed that his aim to become manager of Manchester United in the future and says that was the whole reason behind him going into management.

He has been in charge at Pride Park since taking the role back back in 2020.

Rooney has said, as per a report by The Sun:

“The whole reason in me going into management is Manchester United. I got offered the job interview for the Everton job.

“I want to be Manchester United manager. I know I am not ready now but I have to plan everything I do to make sure one day it will happen.”

Derby County situation

The former England star has stuck by Derby County this season during dark times and his side are currently facing a serious battle to survive in the Championship.

They are bottom of the table and are eight points from safety with just seven games left of the campaign to play.

Rooney will have a decision to make on his future this summer, especially if the Rams are to sink into League One.

His work this term has not gone unnoticed and caught the attention of Everton before they opted to appoint Frank Lampard. However, he has stayed loyal to Derby County and has big plans to go on and manage at Old Trafford down the line.

Rooney was a huge player for Manchester United during his playing days and spent 13 years with the Premier League giants, scoring 253 goals in 559 games in all competitions.

He is eyeing a return there one day and wants to follow in the footsteps of Sir Alex Ferguson.