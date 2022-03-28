Ipswich Town sit in 9th place of the League One table and still have an outside shot of making the play-offs.

After being tipped by many to gain promotion to the Championship, Ipswich Town have had a disappointing campaign under two managers.

Former boss Paul Cook got them off to a poor start which resulted in him being sacked and replaced by ex-Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna.

The summer ahead needs to be a massive one for the Tractor Boys as fans and the board will no doubt demand promotion back to the second-tier.

With a view to next season, we look at the latest Ipswich Town transfer news ahead of the summer window:

Attacking midfielder Bersant Celina has expressed his desire to sign for the club permanently in the summer. The loanee from French side Dijon has scored six goals and assisted five in 27 appearances for the club, and the former Swansea City man could may well be at his current temporary side next season.

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Salford City striker Brandon Thomas-Asante. They are amongst the likes of Cardiff City, Swansea City, Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth plotting a swoop for the 23-year-old, who has netted nine goals in 30 outings this season.

There has been very little report on outgoings in the Town squad at this moment in time but they do have players who are out of contract this summer.

Sone Aluko (option of a further year), Tom Carroll, Kayden Jackson and James Norwood (option of a further year) – are facing uncertain futures at this moment in time.