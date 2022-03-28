Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says recruitment plans for next season are well underway.

Charlton Athletic have already started the process of looking for players this summer.

The Addicks have had a disappointing campaign in League One this term and are keen on improving next term.

Sandgaard has also provided an insight into how transfers work at The Valley.

Speaking recently with the club’s fan advisor, Lucy Bishop, he has said, as per the official website:

“We’ve already had the first two meetings about what we are looking for for next season. It seems that both Johnnie and I agree on what positions we need improvement on.

“It’s very much a team effort. As we get down to a shortlist of players we are looking for in certain positions then eventually Steve Gallen (Director of Football) gets on the phone with the agents and does his horse trading.

“He’s one of the best negotiators I’ve ever met, he does an excellent job on that.”

Charlton Athletic’s transfer policy

It appeared last summer that Charlton Athletic were going for players who were under the age of 25. This saw the likes of Sean Clare, George Dobson, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Charlie Kirk and Sam Lavelle come through the door.

They started season started very poorly and one of the reasons behind that was because the recruitment was so slow prior to this campaign and the club left the majority of their business to the end of the window, which ultimately ended up with former manager Nigel Adkins losing his job.

It took a while for their new boys to gel together so the Addicks’ hierarchy need to learn from that and make sure signings made early this time around so they can all play together over pre-season.

The January transfer window saw Scott Fraser and Chuks Aneke come through the door and they will both be looking to push on next term. As for loan signings Nile John and Juan Castillo, they have both struggled to make an impact and most signs point towards them heading back to Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea respectively.