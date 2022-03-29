Middlesbrough are in the midst of a play-off battle as the season comes to an end. They have two games in hand – win them both, and they will have a shot at promotion to the Premier League.

Chris Wilder has certainly made his mark at the Riverside and will be hoping to finish this season with a Wembley victory in May.

Wilder will also be keen to make his mark in the summer transfer window as well, bringing in players that fit the style of play he wants to play.

There have already been some transfer rumours around Middlesbrough as we approach the summer.

Here is every transfer window ahead of the summer…

Ins…

Wilder confirmed in January that Middlesbrough had opened discussions with Rangers over a potential transfer for John Lundstram. Wilder worked with Lundstram at Sheffield United, but he wasn’t able to get a deal over the line for Lundstram but could yet return for the Englishman in the summer.

The former Sheffield United boss also spoke about his desire to bring in a left-sided centre back in to the club. Wilder failed to bring in Newcastle United’s Ciaran Clark in January but he might be another who Boro return for in the summer.

And Middlesbrough have been keeping tabs on Guiseley striker Josh Stones, the 18-year-old has caught the attention of many football league clubs.

Outs…

Djed Spence has been in fine form for Nottingham Forest this season, so much so he has caught the attention of around 14 teams. Tottenham Hotspur have been put as favourites to sign him, but the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich are interested in the wing-back.

Isaiah Jones has been impressing at Middlesbrough this season, performances that have caught the eye of Premier League clubs and clubs in Europe – including the likes of West Ham, Ajax, and Arsenal.

Uche Ikpeazu has impressed on loan at Cardiff City and with him seemingly out of favour with Wilder, he could be a permanent Cardiff City player next season.

Middlesbrough face Peterborough United this Saturday in the first of nine crucial games for the Teesside side.