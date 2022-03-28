Middlesbrough striker Folarin Balogun had only played 10 times in a senior game prior to making the loan switch to the Riverside.

Middlesbrough signed Balogun from Premier League giants Arsenal, giving him his first regular taste of senior football. He had played twice in the top flight with the Gunners, five times in the Europa League and three times in the Carabao Cup.

However, with playing time a premium at the Emirates, a loan move to Middlesbrough looked to benefit all parties.

Since dropping down to the Championship, the forward has scored two and assisted another two in 15 appearances, with eight of those appearances being starts.

He is reaping the benefits, and in a recent interview with Football London, Balogun outlined the main area of his game that he has seen an improvement in.

“My game’s definitely become a lot more mature,” he said.

“Playing U23s I could get away with things sometimes. Transitioning to men’s football I’ve noticed you need to play with your head a bit more and know when to do certain things. My game’s come on but I know there’s still a lot more I can do to improve.

“It means more the higher you go up. Losing the ball now gives the opposition a chance to score, a chance to do something with the ball that can harm you,” he continued.

“There’s more pressure on it and with that pressure you need to be smarter not to be in that situation.

“It’s the environment. There’s no hiding, especially at Middlesbrough, we’re trying to get promoted. That’s the aim of the club. I’ve come in and had to adapt to it. It’s a good pressure to be around. It’s not something I shy away from.”

Thoughts

Balogun took a bit of time to adapt to life at Middlesbrough but has come on leaps and bounds in recent weeks.

His ability has been clear for all to see from the start, but that ability was not generating goals. However, this is something which he has since addressed having scored two in his last three games away at Sheffield United and Birmingham City.

All but one of his Boro starts have come alongside Aaron Connolly, with the duo leading the line instead of the likes of Duncan Watmore, Andraz Sporar, and Josh Coburn.