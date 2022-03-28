Hull City loan man Andy Cannon is in line to start for Stockport County tomorrow night against Crewe Alexandra in the Cheshire Senior Cup.

Hull City loaned the midfielder to Stockport County last week and their boss, Dave Challinor, says he thinks he is ready to play 90 minutes.

Cannon, 26, made his debut in a brief cameo appearance over the weekend in the Hatters’ 2-0 away win at Eastleigh.

He was loaned out by the Tigers to get some game time under his belt between now and the end of the season.

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel, Challinor has hinted he will play against the Railwaymen at Edgeley Park tomorrow:

“I think Andy’s ready for 90 minutes, we’ll find out on Tuesday because he’ll be involved with that.”

Hull City situation

Hull City’s decision to send Cannon to the National League was all about him getting back into the rhythm of playing regular football and Stockport County’s cup clash against Crewe Alexandra is a great opportunity for him to get back up to speed.

The Tigers swooped to sign the Mancunian on a free transfer last summer as they prepared for life back in the Championship after the winning the League One title under former head coach Grant McCann.

Cannon made a dream start to life with the East Yorkshire outfit by scoring on his debut away at Preston North End on the opening day of the campaign.

However, his game time has significantly dried up since then and he has only played 11 times this term for his parent club.

He still has 12 months left on his deal at the MKM Stadium and is due to return there this summer. He is way down the pecking order with Shota Arveladze’s side behind the likes of George Honeyman, Richie Smallwood, Greg Docherty, Regan Slater, Liam Walsh and Tom Huddlestone.