Barnsley’s Michal Helik is fit and ready to play for Poland despite being left out of their squad against Scotland, reports Doug O’Kane.

Barnsley’s centre-back was nowhere to be seen in his country’s 23-man squad last Thursday.

Helik, 26, isn’t injured though which is good news for the Tykes.

Poland were testing out new players in their friendly against Steve Clarke’s side with Barnsley Chronicle reporter O’Kane tweeting (see tweet below):

I've had a few people ask me if Michal Helik is injured after he wasn't on Poland's bench against Scotland on Thursday. I'm told he's not injured and Poland's new coach was just testing some new players. They face Sweden tomorrow with the winner going to the World Cup in November — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) March 28, 2022

Helik has made seven caps for his country so far and will be hoping to play against Sweden tomorrow with a place at the World Cup up for grabs for the winner.

Barnsley starlet

The defender has been a key player for Barnsley once again this season and will be looking to help them stay up between now and the end of the campaign.

He made the move to Oakwell back in 2020 after spells at Ruch Chorzów and KS Cracovia and has been a key player for the Yorkshire outfit ever since.

Helik has made 89 appearances in all competitions since his switch and has scored seven goals and assisted three from the back.

Barnsley are currently sitting 22nd in the league table, five points from safety with eight games left to play.

They have turned a corner over the past couple of months under Poya Asbaghi and have given themselves a fighting chance of staying up.

The Tykes will be hoping Helik can return from international duty free from injury and ready to go again as they prepare to face relegation rivals Reading this weekend.