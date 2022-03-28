Leeds United are looking into a summer deal for Manchester United and Nottingham Forest midfielder James Garner, according to reports.

Garner, 21, is enjoying a second season on loan at Nottingham Forest from parent club Manchester United. The England U21 man has featured 31 times in the Championship this season, scoring three and assisting four and impressing once again.

Forest boss Steve Cooper has already heaped praise on the central midfielder this season, saying last month:

“Jimmy has been a really strong performer for us, probably since he came on against Reading.

“He has a really good impact in that game, nearly scored and set up a great chance. Since then he’s found another level.

“What’s important for him – and we’ve spoken about this – is that he doesn’t drop any standards and continues to improve.”

Now though, The Athletic reports (via football365) that Leeds United want to sign Garner on loan in the summer.

Forest would undoubtedly entertain signing Garner on loan again in the summer, given how well he’s performed over the past two seasons and how much he’s progressed whilst on loan with the Reds.

But Cooper’s side would likely need to achieve promotion to the Premier League for Manchester United to even entertain another loan move to the City Ground, with a loan move to Leeds United looking much more likely.

Promotion push…

Garner has been a huge player for Forest this season, and he’ll be a huge player in their bid for a top-six finish in the Championship.

He and his side still have it all to play for and so expect Garner to be fully focused on the task at hand with Forest right now.

A Premier League loan mvoe looks the next logical step for his progression and a move to Leeds could be a really exciting prospect for him, should he not be in the first-team plans at United that is.