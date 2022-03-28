Plymouth Argyle sit in 4th place of the League One table after a run of six wins in seven saw them into this month’s international break.

Steven Schumacher has really galvanised this Plymouth Argyle side since taking charge earlier in the season.

His side look to be coming into form at just the right time with six games of their season remaining, despite defeat away at Ipswich Town last time out ending a run of six-straight wins.

With promotion to the Championship on the cards, we look at all the latest Plymouth Argyle transfer news ahead of the summer…

A recent transfer rumour has suggested that Plymouth Argyle are in the running alongside Burnley, Norwich City and Bournemouth to sign Charlton Athletic youngster Lucas Ness.

It is said however that the Cherries might be best placed to sign the defender this summer.

Earlier in the year, Plymouth held off transfer interest from Peterborough United in Panutche Camara who has since been offered a new deal, but the club are still awaiting a decision from him on his future.

Elsewhere, Ryan Broom’s future at Peterborough United remains unclear. Posh are said to have considered selling him in January, with Schumacher having previously stated his desire for Broom to stay on the south coast.

And lastly, another player who has impressed on loan at Plymouth this season is Swansea City’s Jordan Garrick – a recent report from WalesOnline says that the Swans face a ‘big decision’ on Garrick’s future this summer, with his contract out in 2023.