Sheffield United, Bristol City and Reading are all reportedly keeping an eye on Arouca goalkeeper Victor Braga ahead of the summer transfer window.

A wide range of clubs are still having to operate on restricted budgets after the events of the past couple of years, so free transfer signings have become a vital way of bringing in new players while spending little money.

Now, as per the Daily Mail, Sheffield United, Bristol City and Reading have all identified experienced ‘keeper Victor Braga as a transfer target.

Braga, 30, currently plies his trade with Arouca in Liga Portugal, but a summer move could await the experienced ace with his contract expiring at the end of this season.

His situation has alerted the Blades, the Robins and the Royals, who are looking to bolster their ranks while keeping expenditure at a limited level following a difficult couple of years financially for clubs across the country.

More on Braga…

Now in his third season with Arouca, Braga has kept 22 clean sheets in 51 games for the Portuguese outfit, conceding 47 goals.

He was in and out of the side at the start of the season but has played a part in every league game since December 18th now. Braga isn’t afraid to venture off his line to close down shots or come to claim crosses and is a strong shot-stopper, especially from the penalty spot.

Although a player that few will know much about, the ‘keeper could prove to be a shrewd signing ahead of next season.