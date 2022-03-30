Tranmere Rovers have their sights firmly set on a return to League One.

Tranmere Rovers currently sit in 7th place in the League Two table after a heartbreaking loss in the 95th minute against Colchester United last Saturday.

Despite this, the Whites are still only sit three points off the automatic promotion places and are level on points with 4th place.

With promotion still looking like a possibility for Mellon’s men, here is a look at what Tranmere Rovers starting XI could look like next season…

A major problem that Rovers will have going into the summer is that they have 19 players who are subject to leave the club.

There are many key players who are out contract too – including the likes of Kieron Morris, Peter Clarke, Callum McManaman and Jay Spearing.

If Rovers miss out on promotion this season it would be a difficult task too draw these players back to the club.

The likes of Paul Glatzel, Josh McPake and Ross Doohan are all due to return to Liverpool, Rangers and Celtic respectively at the end of the campaign once their loan deals expire which will reduce the size of the squad.

Looking at the ins, there has been a lot of interest from Tranmere Rovers about signing loan star Lewis Warrington on a permanent deal from Everton. Tranmere’s chairman, Mark Palios, has spoken on the matter and very much expressed interest in the 19-year-old.

The midfielder has been a hit since his winter switch to Prenton Park and has impressed in the middle of the park.

It’s safe to say Rovers have had a very solid defensive squad this season but will definitely look to improve the attacking aspect of their ranks.